Citizens Urged To Avoid Making 'disturbing Calls On Rescue Helpline

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 03:23 PM

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Dr Hussain Mian has urged the citizen to avoid making 'disturbing calls' as they had received 95336 calls including 89650 disturbing calls and only 2863 real emergency calls during the last month

He said that the disturbing calls were not only creating troubles for the department rather unnecessary calls could become hurdles in genuine emergency calls which is a crime.

In a statement issued here, DEO Rescue Dr Hussain Mian said that people should avoid such calls and show responsibility in this regard.

He said that increasing electric shocks emergencies were alarming and added that Rescue 1122 was conducting awareness sessions in community.

Talking about raising road traffic mishaps, Mr Hussain said that motorcycle driving by lower age kids and non installation of reflectors on self created motorcycle-carts were two major reasons.

Telling about emergency calls, DEO said that Rescue 1122 had received 541 road accidents, 1863 medical emergencies, nine fire emergencies, 67 crime, six drowning and 377 other emergency calls during above said period.

Rescue 1122 rescued 2915 people by responding on emergency calls and provided first aid to 463 people on the spot, shifted 2355 to various hospitals while 121 died on the spot, DEO concluded.

