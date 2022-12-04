Citizens urged to avoid unnecessary travel at motorway M4 in case of fog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel on Motorway M4 in case of fog.

According to details, briefings on smog and fog awareness were underway at all toll plazas of the sector.

Smog and fog awareness pamphlets were being distributed among the citizens at all the plazas of Motorway M4.

Sector Commander M4 Atif Chaudhary urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and travel in day time, if necessary.

The drivers were asked to install fog lights on the front and back sides of the vehicles and avoid speeding.

Beat Commander Muhammad Hassan Bhatti said that a very effective strategy has been adopted in view of fog/ smog.

Citizens could dial the Motorway Police helpline, 130, to check the fog situation or get help from the smartphone application 'Humsafar App' to avoid any inconvenience.