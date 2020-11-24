UrduPoint.com
Citizens Urged To Avoid Waste Burning To Control Smog

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:40 PM

Citizens urged to avoid waste burning to control smog

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The citizens were advised to avoid burning of garbage, persistent plastic bags, tires, etc. to control intensity of smog.

In ongoing campaign, the communication teams of Albayrak and RWMC team were briefing the general public about the precautionary measures that must be taken against smog besides citizens were urged to avoid setting garbage on fire and minimize the use of smoke-emitting vehicles, said spokesman.

The residents, shopkeepers, traders & mosque clerics were requested to follow the SOP's regarding coronavirus i.

e. to wash hands with soap for 20 seconds, keep distance, wear mask, avoid gatherings, cover nose and face if there is flue or cough.

Precautionary measures regarding dengue fever were also being highlighted.

The helpline number 1139 was also highlighted so that, if people were having any queries regarding sanitation and cleanliness in their area, they can register complaints on it or give their suggestions.

More Stories From Pakistan

