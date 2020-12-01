Citizens urged to avoid waste burning to control smog

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Clean & Green Pakistan campaign was launched at Khayaban-e-Sir Syed (South) on Tuesday to create awareness on poor sanitation, smog and spread of COVID 19.

The RWMC & Albayrak teams carried out campaign at Khayaban-e-Sir Syed (South), UC-11, where the citizens were advised to avoid burning of garbage, plastic bags, tires, etc. to control the intensity of smog.

The teams also informed not to burn the waste, dump it in the waste containers or hand it over to the waste specialist of the companies.

where the shopkeepers & traders were requested to follow the SOP's regarding corona i.e. to wash hands with soap for 20 seconds, keep distance, wear mask, avoid gatherings, cover nose and face if there is flue or cough.

Precautionary measures regarding dengue fever were also highlighted.

The group individuals also distributed awareness pamphlets.