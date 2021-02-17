UrduPoint.com
Citizens Urged To Come Forward To Play Role For Success Of PHA's Plantation Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 02:30 PM

The citizens have been urged to come forward and play a role to make the plantation campaign launched here by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) a success

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The citizens have been urged to come forward and play a role to make the plantation campaign launched here by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) a success.

Talking to APP Vice Chairman (VC), PHA Rawalpindi Malik Abid Hussain said that every citizen should plant a sapling and ensure its care as well.

He informed that the PHA had launched a campaign to plant saplings and to turn the city into a green town.

He said, the authority has kicked off the Plantation Campaign, under Clean and Green Pakistan Program by planting saplings at Rashid Minhas Road.

He informed that to encourage the citizens and different organizations, the authority has prepared a plan.

The students, traders, social and political leaders and civil society members would also be encouraged to participate in the campaign.

Maximum saplings would be planted in different areas of the city, he added.

The students and civil society members would be requested to plant saplings and seeds in different areas of the city, he said.

They have started planting saplings to make the city parks natural green areas under Rawalpindi green city project, he added.

Efforts would also be made during the campaign to sensitize the people to come forward and participate in the plantation campaign, he said.

The citizens should extend cooperation for making Clean and Green campaign successful as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He urged the people to actively participate in tree plantation campaign to improve the environment.

