Citizens urged to consume less processed goods to reduce impact on climate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Devcom-Pakistan Director Munir Ahmed Saturday urged citizens to play their due role in minimizing drastic climate impact through less consumption of mechanically produced goods and industrial products, besides reducing carbon footprint via monitoring their consumption patterns.

"The exuberant lifestyle has led us to over consumption of products inorganically or industrially produced, hence putting more pressure on the natural resources either as input to the production or disposing off the industrial waste," Munir Ahmed pointed out in an interactive session titled "citizens' role in reducing climate impact"with the business undergraduate at Quaid-e-Azam University.

"The unchecked global warming over the decades has changed the climate to the point where we have starting facing the brunt of it," he said in a press release received here.

Though the countries like Pakistan or some of the African states were not the contributor to the climate change but unfortunately were the most vulnerable to the disastrous impact, he added.

Ahmed said everybody, being a responsible citizen, was required to see and check the four factors that were contributing to causes of the climate change.

First and foremost, he said, was the amount of carbon dioxide in atmosphere every citizen around the globe should try to reduce the activities causing the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

The director underlined the need for protecting the forests that were being cut by the timber mafia and unplanned and unchecked housing societies in the case of Pakistan.

He passionately called upon the departments concerned to ensure survival of the samplings being planted across the country under clean and green Pakistan drive.

The mushroom growth of massive housing schemes in the mountains were adding to the vulnerability of communities living there and enhancing the challenges of disasters downstream too, he said.

"Thirdly, we all shall play our role in reducing the amount of carbon emissions created by the public transportation, private vehicles and the factories. The CFCs emitted from the home electric appliances, and fourthly the methane emissions from the animal and other wastes." He said irrational use of pesticides in the agriculture and burning the fields after the crops were also picked up contributing to the climate impact. Ahmed said climate change was a trans-boundary phenomenon that was enhanced by the local contributing factors.

"By improving environmental conditions around us, somehow we can reduce the local impact of the changing climate. However," he remarked and stressed the need for developing adaptation mechanisms to combat the larger, widespread and intense impact of the climate change.