UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Citizens Urged To Consume Less Processed Goods To Reduce Impact On Climate

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 06:51 PM

Citizens urged to consume less processed goods to reduce impact on climate

Devcom-Pakistan Director Munir Ahmed Saturday urged citizens to play their due role in minimizing drastic climate impact through less consumption of mechanically produced goods and industrial products, besides reducing carbon footprint via monitoring their consumption patterns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Devcom-Pakistan Director Munir Ahmed Saturday urged citizens to play their due role in minimizing drastic climate impact through less consumption of mechanically produced goods and industrial products, besides reducing carbon footprint via monitoring their consumption patterns.

"The exuberant lifestyle has led us to over consumption of products inorganically or industrially produced, hence putting more pressure on the natural resources either as input to the production or disposing off the industrial waste," Munir Ahmed pointed out in an interactive session titled "citizens' role in reducing climate impact"with the business undergraduate at Quaid-e-Azam University.

"The unchecked global warming over the decades has changed the climate to the point where we have starting facing the brunt of it," he said in a press release received here.

Though the countries like Pakistan or some of the African states were not the contributor to the climate change but unfortunately were the most vulnerable to the disastrous impact, he added.

Ahmed said everybody, being a responsible citizen, was required to see and check the four factors that were contributing to causes of the climate change.

First and foremost, he said, was the amount of carbon dioxide in atmosphere every citizen around the globe should try to reduce the activities causing the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

The director underlined the need for protecting the forests that were being cut by the timber mafia and unplanned and unchecked housing societies in the case of Pakistan.

He passionately called upon the departments concerned to ensure survival of the samplings being planted across the country under clean and green Pakistan drive.

The mushroom growth of massive housing schemes in the mountains were adding to the vulnerability of communities living there and enhancing the challenges of disasters downstream too, he said.

"Thirdly, we all shall play our role in reducing the amount of carbon emissions created by the public transportation, private vehicles and the factories. The CFCs emitted from the home electric appliances, and fourthly the methane emissions from the animal and other wastes." He said irrational use of pesticides in the agriculture and burning the fields after the crops were also picked up contributing to the climate impact. Ahmed said climate change was a trans-boundary phenomenon that was enhanced by the local contributing factors.

"By improving environmental conditions around us, somehow we can reduce the local impact of the changing climate. However," he remarked and stressed the need for developing adaptation mechanisms to combat the larger, widespread and intense impact of the climate change.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Agriculture Vehicles Turkish Lira All From Housing

Recent Stories

Atif Aslam blessed with another child asks fans fo ..

9 minutes ago

&#039;UAE FA Retreat&#039; launches

24 minutes ago

Mural in Abu Dhabi showcases nation&#039;s diversi ..

24 minutes ago

‘I think Musharraf was not a traitor,’ Sheikh ..

28 minutes ago

COAS Bajwa meets PM Khan, discuss prevailing situa ..

31 minutes ago

China Says Vetoed UNSC Resolution on Cross-Border ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.