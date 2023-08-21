Citizens urged to contact Ombudsman Office for complaints against departments

Federal Ombudsman for the Multan region, Mahmood Javed Bhatti said that the Federal Ombudsman's office is taking every possible step to address public complaints and issues concerning the government departments

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ):Federal Ombudsman for the Multan region, Mahmood Javed Bhatti said that the Federal Ombudsman's office is taking every possible step to address public complaints and issues concerning the government departments.

He stated this while addressing a seminar at a private educational institution, on Monday.

Bhatti emphasized that the institution is actively resolving matters without delay and any sort of prejudice.

Bhatti informed the attendees that citizens could file their complaints against any federal government department by submitting a simple application on paper, sending an SMS to 1055, or reaching out via platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, or email.

The complaint is then directed for consideration, and within 60 days, the issue is resolved, he added.

The regional offices of the Federal Ombudsman are committed to delivering justice at people's doorsteps and are dedicated to addressing complaints related to federal institutions, thus providing a platform for people to seek redress as early as possible.

At the conclusion of the seminar, Advisor to the Federal Ombudsman Mahmood Javed Bhatti answered questions posed by students.

He also issued directives to Deputy Commissioner's Office Vehari for the prompt resolution of requests and complaints submitted by citizens concerning various federal entities, including the Post Office, Sui Gas, Agricultural Development Bank, and others, during an open Kutchery.