Open Menu

Citizens Urged To Contact Ombudsman Office For Complaints Against Departments

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2023 | 05:37 PM

Citizens urged to contact Ombudsman Office for complaints against departments

Federal Ombudsman for the Multan region, Mahmood Javed Bhatti said that the Federal Ombudsman's office is taking every possible step to address public complaints and issues concerning the government departments

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ):Federal Ombudsman for the Multan region, Mahmood Javed Bhatti said that the Federal Ombudsman's office is taking every possible step to address public complaints and issues concerning the government departments.

He stated this while addressing a seminar at a private educational institution, on Monday.

Bhatti emphasized that the institution is actively resolving matters without delay and any sort of prejudice.

Bhatti informed the attendees that citizens could file their complaints against any federal government department by submitting a simple application on paper, sending an SMS to 1055, or reaching out via platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, or email.

The complaint is then directed for consideration, and within 60 days, the issue is resolved, he added.

The regional offices of the Federal Ombudsman are committed to delivering justice at people's doorsteps and are dedicated to addressing complaints related to federal institutions, thus providing a platform for people to seek redress as early as possible.

At the conclusion of the seminar, Advisor to the Federal Ombudsman Mahmood Javed Bhatti answered questions posed by students.

He also issued directives to Deputy Commissioner's Office Vehari for the prompt resolution of requests and complaints submitted by citizens concerning various federal entities, including the Post Office, Sui Gas, Agricultural Development Bank, and others, during an open Kutchery.

Related Topics

Multan Resolution Sui Gas Bank Vehari SMS Post Government WhatsApp Instagram

Recent Stories

FTA&#039;s &#039;Muwafaq Package’ and ‘Special ..

FTA&#039;s &#039;Muwafaq Package’ and ‘Specialised Tax Agent’ transformati ..

7 minutes ago
 Fans will get to see some exciting cricket, says B ..

Fans will get to see some exciting cricket, says Babar Azam

11 minutes ago
 Police seize nearly 450-kg drugs in T�rkiye's Is ..

Police seize nearly 450-kg drugs in T�rkiye's Istanbul

6 minutes ago
 China launches new satellite for Earth observation ..

China launches new satellite for Earth observation

6 minutes ago
 Vacation booking platform &#039;Holiday Swap&#039; ..

Vacation booking platform &#039;Holiday Swap&#039; joins Ministry of Economy’s ..

22 minutes ago
 Saqr Hospital launches early detection of breast c ..

Saqr Hospital launches early detection of breast cancer campaign

52 minutes ago
Total of AED 190 billion in green financing dedica ..

Total of AED 190 billion in green financing dedicated by 6 major UAE banks: UBF

52 minutes ago
 Over Rs. 76.11 bn disbursed among Benazir Kafaalat ..

Over Rs. 76.11 bn disbursed among Benazir Kafaalat beneficiaries in FY 2022-23

8 minutes ago
 Sri Lank's infaltion drops further to 4.6 pct in J ..

Sri Lank's infaltion drops further to 4.6 pct in July

3 minutes ago
 Pak vs Afg ODI series: Babar asks his team to give ..

Pak vs Afg ODI series: Babar asks his team to give 100%

3 minutes ago
 du to host ‘Envision’ event next September

Du to host ‘Envision’ event next September

1 hour ago
 Rupee sheds Rs 1.36 against US Dollar

Rupee sheds Rs 1.36 against US Dollar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan