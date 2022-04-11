Citizens urged to cooperate in clearing drains

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Monday urged citizens to cooperate with administration in clearing drains and eliminating encroachment before the monsoon sets in.

He also directed Water and Sanitation Agency(WASA) directed to complete the cleaning of drains in his area as soon as possible to prevent losses during upcoming monsoon season.

He expressed these views in his office on Monday while presiding over a meeting about cleaning the drains before the monsoon.

Chairman Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Muhammad Abid, District Reconciliation Committee Lieutenant General (retd) Ayaz Saleem Rana, CEO Cantt board Abbottabad, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Hassan Ahsan, TMO Abbottabad, TMO Havelian, EXN Irrigation, representative SNGPL, chief sanitary Inspector Wasa and other officers attended the meeting.

The DC welcomed the SNGPL's initiative to provide space for widening drain, saying cleaning of drainage system in Sethi Masjid, Ayub Medical Complex, Small Industries, Jhangi, Jab Pul, Bilal Town and other areas should be ensured on priority basis.

Meanwhile, in another meeting the Deputy Commissioner said that the Dhamtour Bypass would help in resolving traffic problems in the city.

He directed provision of funds to the land owners and completion of installation of large size signboards at Motorway Interchange, GT Road and Dhamtour should be completed.