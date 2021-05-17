Citizens urged to correct data to get facilities under Sehat Card Program

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has urged people to correct their data being registered with NADRA saying errors in family record are affecting the provision of healthcare facilities to people under Sehat Card Plus initiative.

The masses have been urged to correct their family data before June 30th to avail facilities under Sehat Card Plus Program, said a press release issued here Monday. It was said that people should contact NADRA for data correction in case they received message of ineligibility from 9780.

Data corrected before June 30th would be included in Sehat Card Plus in July.

Citizens who failed to correct their record would have to wait till January 2022 for their inclusion in Sehat Card Plus Program.

It was said that Sehat Card Plus is a flagship program that is providing easy access to people in getting needed healthcare facilities. The ratio is hospital admissions have been increased significantly that is a proof of popularity and success of the initiative.