UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Citizens Urged To Discourage Professional Beggars; CTP Arrest 1269

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Citizens urged to discourage professional beggars; CTP arrest 1269

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal, have accelerated their on-going campaign against professional beggars while 1269 were netted from city roads during February.

Talking to APP, Incharge Anti-Begging Squad CTP urged the citizens to play their role to discourage professional beggars.

He informed that the CTP had also lodged a large number of FIRs in different police stations against beggars caught from different areas.

He said that the squad had launched a grand operation and rounded up over 1269 during last month.

The CTP were trying to eliminate begging from the city roads and during their efforts, professional beggars were being sent behind the bars. Out of total nearly 80 percent beggars roaming in the city are professional, he added.

60 percent beggars caught from city roads were healthy and fit while only 20 percent were disabled persons and 20 were drug addicts, he informed.

A large number of beggars are brought to Rawalpindi from Southern Punjab, KPK, Sindh and other far-flung areas of the country and operating through contractors, he said adding, CTP had launched grand operation against professional beggars and taking action in accordance with the law.

Hundreds of beggar children netted from the city roads were handed over to Child Protection Bureau (CPB).

The anti-beggars squad of CTP and Rawalpindi district police was conducting raids at different roads and intersections.

Directives had also been issued to the squad to register cases against beggars and the report in this regard should be sent to CTO office on daily basis, he said.

The beggary was a social menace as professional beggars had become a social nuisance everywhere.

The CTP were making efforts to net professional beggars and their handlers to combat the menace of begging mafia, he added.

To a question he said that due to these professional beggars the real deserving poor people remains deprived so the citizens should play a role and discourage those not deserving and begging is their profession.

395

Related Topics

Sindh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Poor Punjab Traffic Rawalpindi February From

Recent Stories

Karachi Arts Council is all set to host the 2nd Wo ..

27 minutes ago

EU, UAE hold 2nd Senior Officials Meeting to launc ..

36 minutes ago

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

49 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo raises awareness about conserving wildl ..

51 minutes ago

35,674 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

51 minutes ago

Samsung Unboxes its 2021 Lineup, Letting You Disco ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.