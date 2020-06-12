UrduPoint.com
Citizens Urged To Follow SOPs For Containing COVID-19 Spread

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration has directed all citizens of the district to ensure following SOPs of Home/ Health departments to stop spread of novel coronavirus.

In a notification issued here by the deputy commissioner, people have been directed to wear masks at all places and ensure social distancing at all time.

In case of violation of the SOPs strict action under section 188 of PPC 1860 would be initiated against violators, the notification reads.

More Stories From Pakistan

