UrduPoint.com

Citizens Urged To Get Registered As Voters Before Announcement Of Polls Schedule

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 06:52 PM

Citizens urged to get registered as voters before announcement of polls schedule

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday advised the citizens to get themselves enrolled or rectify errors in the provisional electoral rolls before the announcement of the election schedule

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday advised the citizens to get themselves enrolled or rectify errors in the provisional electoral rolls before the announcement of the election schedule.

The ECP said that the electoral rolls would be frozen immediately after the announcement of the election schedule as per section 39 of the Elections Act, 2017.

The public and the voters are hereby informed that they should register and transfer, delete and correct the vote in the electoral rolls prior to the issuance of the schedule for the by-elections for the vacant seats of the Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the National Assembly.

The commission asked the citizens to ensure that their votes were registered at the permanent or existing address mentioned in the computerized national identity card (CNIC).

The commission directed the citizens to confirm their voting details by sending their CNIC number via SMS on 8300.

The public is requested to know the details of their voter registration. Form no. 21 for voter registration and transfer, form no. 22 for objection/deletion of a vote and form no. 23 can be submitted to the officials concerned of the District Election Commissioner.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote SMS 2017

Recent Stories

CENTCOM Commander Lauds Iraq for Repatriating al-H ..

CENTCOM Commander Lauds Iraq for Repatriating al-Hawl Residents

3 minutes ago
 PIA adds two more aircraft to operational fleet: S ..

PIA adds two more aircraft to operational fleet: Spokesman

3 minutes ago
 Trump Petitions Facebook Owners to Regain Control ..

Trump Petitions Facebook Owners to Regain Control of Social Media Accounts - Rep ..

3 minutes ago
 High Commissioner assures hassle-free consular ser ..

High Commissioner assures hassle-free consular services to diaspora in Canada

3 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks surge, yen sinks as Bank of Japan hol ..

Tokyo stocks surge, yen sinks as Bank of Japan holds policy

2 minutes ago
 Microsoft Confirms Will Cut 5% of Workforce or 10, ..

Microsoft Confirms Will Cut 5% of Workforce or 10,000 Jobs in Third Quarter of 2 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.