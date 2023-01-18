Citizens urged to get registered as voters before announcement of polls schedule

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday advised the citizens to get themselves enrolled or rectify errors in the provisional electoral rolls before the announcement of the election schedule

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday advised the citizens to get themselves enrolled or rectify errors in the provisional electoral rolls before the announcement of the election schedule.

The ECP said that the electoral rolls would be frozen immediately after the announcement of the election schedule as per section 39 of the Elections Act, 2017.

The public and the voters are hereby informed that they should register and transfer, delete and correct the vote in the electoral rolls prior to the issuance of the schedule for the by-elections for the vacant seats of the Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the National Assembly.

The commission asked the citizens to ensure that their votes were registered at the permanent or existing address mentioned in the computerized national identity card (CNIC).

The commission directed the citizens to confirm their voting details by sending their CNIC number via SMS on 8300.

The public is requested to know the details of their voter registration. Form no. 21 for voter registration and transfer, form no. 22 for objection/deletion of a vote and form no. 23 can be submitted to the officials concerned of the District Election Commissioner.