Citizens urged to get themselves vaccinated during RED campaign

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Akhtar Mundheera Friday chaired a review meeting on Reach Every Door (RED) Corona Vaccination and Anti-Dengue drive.

The ADCG directed all government departments to fully cooperate with health department in the ongoing campaign to eradicate Corona and persuade the people to get vaccinated.

The citizens who have not yet been vaccinated should take advantage of being vaccinated during the RED campaign.

He said the Corona vaccination campaign will continue till November 12. It was informed in the meeting that 600 teams have been deployed for the vaccination campaign.

The first team is going to health facilities, the second team is going to schools and the third team is going to homes to get vaccinated, which is a significant reduction in cases of corona virus.

Chief Executive Officer Health Abdul Majeed Bhatti, said that citizens should take precautionary measure against corona to protect themselves.

He said that all citizens over the age of 12 must be inoculate Corona vaccine.

The ADCG further said that water should not be stagnate in houses to prevent dengue along with Corona virus.

The CEO Health said that not a single case of dengue has been reported in Khanewal district so far.