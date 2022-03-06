UrduPoint.com

Citizens Urged To Join Govt's Efforts To Achieve Target Of Protected Environment

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Citizens urged to join Govt's efforts to achieve target of protected environment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The citizens have been urged to come forward and join the government's efforts to achieve the target of a protected environment for the future generations.

According to a district administration spokesman, Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal after planting a sapling here the other day at Commissioner office said that 'Mah-e-Sajar Kari' was in full-swing in the province to make the ongoing spring plantation drive 2022 a success.

He urged the citizens to come forward and play a role to make the plantation campaign a success.

The Chief Secretary said a highly climate-vulnerable Pakistan could not cope with climate risks, particularly floods, desertification and heatwaves, which had become increasingly frequent due to global warming and reduced tree cover.

The CS said that Pakistan was blessed with immense natural resources, adding it was the responsibility of every person to contribute towards protecting the environment through the plantation.

Pakistan is among the ten countries, which are most vulnerable to climate change, he said adding, Pakistan's policy of combating climate change effects has been widely acknowledged in the world. The citizens and students of schools and colleges should also be motivated and involved in the spring plantation campaign, the CS directed the authorities.

He said, the authority concerned should also make efforts to spread awareness about importance of trees and plantation campaign.

The spokesman informed that the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal had directed all the government departments concerned to play their role to make the spring plantation campaign a success. He said that this time, 'Mah-e-Sajar Kari' (plantation month) was being celebrated under the spring plantation drive 2022.

He informed that the Punjab government had set a plantations' target of 16.2 million saplings for Rawalpindi division under spring plantation drive 2022 while over 4.6 million for Rawalpindi district. He said that all available resources would be utilized to plant maximum saplings in different areas of Rawalpindi division.

The Commissioner said that the government's 10 billion Tree Tsunami program is aimed at protecting our future generations.

He urged the citizens to actively participate in the tree plantation drive for better future of the next generations, adding, Pakistan has been blessed with the weather conditions which are suitable for every kind of plant.

