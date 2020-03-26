Citizens urged to maintain distance at exempted places

Deputy Commissioner, Zulfiqar Ali Kharal Thursday paid a visit to places exempted from lockdown and urged the people to maintain suitable distance there

During visit to banks, DC asked managers to opt for floor marking to ensure suitable distance among the people who visit banks to draw salaries or avail other services.

He also instructed them to display Coronavirus awareness flexes and banners at entrance gates and inside banks.

He said that during visit to medical stores and other places exempted from lockdown, people should exercise their right to stay safe through social distancing.

Staying at home should be preferred over unnecessary outing, DC said.