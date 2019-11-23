Citizens urged to make city waste free zone

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Managing Director of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), Awais Manzoor Tarrar has called upon citizens to join RWMC to make the city a waste free zone.

In a statement, Awais Manzoor Tarrar said under clean and green campaign the company was putting their efforts in providing a hygienic environment to the citizens.

He asked the citizens that waste must be carried to and disposed of in waste containers instead of being thrown in open plots, drains and nullahs as waste-chocked drains and nullahs were an ideal place for dengue larvae breeding.

On other hand, the Clean and Green Punjab campaign launched by RWMC and Al-Bayrak is in full swing and all out efforts are being made to make the city clean.

The communication teams are installing awareness camps and conducting door to door campaign on daily basis in different areas of the city to disseminate the significance and importance of cleanliness and to educate the general public about the precautionary measures for dengue to get rid of it.

The public was also insisted to follow the guiding rules of the company as it will help make the city beautiful along with decreasing the chances of viral spread.

Awareness leaflets are being distributed among the public to highlight the importance of cleanliness.