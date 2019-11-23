UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Citizens Urged To Make City Waste Free Zone

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 31 seconds ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 08:11 PM

Citizens urged to make city waste free zone

Managing Director of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), Awais Manzoor Tarrar has called upon citizens to join RWMC to make the city a waste free zone

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Managing Director of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), Awais Manzoor Tarrar has called upon citizens to join RWMC to make the city a waste free zone.

In a statement, Awais Manzoor Tarrar said under clean and green campaign the company was putting their efforts in providing a hygienic environment to the citizens.

He asked the citizens that waste must be carried to and disposed of in waste containers instead of being thrown in open plots, drains and nullahs as waste-chocked drains and nullahs were an ideal place for dengue larvae breeding.

On other hand, the Clean and Green Punjab campaign launched by RWMC and Al-Bayrak is in full swing and all out efforts are being made to make the city clean.

The communication teams are installing awareness camps and conducting door to door campaign on daily basis in different areas of the city to disseminate the significance and importance of cleanliness and to educate the general public about the precautionary measures for dengue to get rid of it.

The public was also insisted to follow the guiding rules of the company as it will help make the city beautiful along with decreasing the chances of viral spread.

Awareness leaflets are being distributed among the public to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

Related Topics

Dengue Punjab Company Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Iraq Reopens Southern Checkpoint on Border with Ir ..

31 seconds ago

PN Ships visit Mauritanian port as part of oversea ..

35 seconds ago

'India cannot snatch Kashmiris' rights to self-det ..

43 seconds ago

Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Hits Eastern Indonesia - ..

33 minutes ago

Govt making policy for economic stability: Abdul R ..

33 minutes ago

Brescia drop Balotelli after training ground bust- ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.