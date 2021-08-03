Citizens urged to make 'Har Bashar Dou Shajar' plantation drive a success

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The citizens have been urged to come forward and play a role to make 'Har Bashar Dou Shajar' plantation campaign launched on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, a success.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Finance and Planning Amber Gillani on Tuesday kicked off special plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Viqar un Nisa Post Graduate College for women.

Desired results of the plantation campaign could not be achieved without active participation and due role of the teachers and students, she said adding, the teachers will have to become role model for others.

Tree plantation is an activity in which all the citizens can participate and play a role to improve the environment, she added.

It is need of hour to spread awareness and make people realize that in order to cope with the emerging threat of global warming, all the citizens particularly youngsters should come forward and take an active part in the plantation campaign.

According to a district administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan had also launched the monsoon plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Tehsil Office.

AC Gujar Khan directed all the authorities concerned to plant maximum saplings in their offices besides spreading awareness among the students about importance of plants.

Private educational institutions should also be involved in the plantation campaign, he added.

He said the Commissioner had directed the officers of the Forest Department and PHA to grow local plants in their nurseries and indigenous flora should be reinstated in order to attract their resident birds.

The spokesman informed that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah had directed the authorities concerned that 'Plant for Pakistan' week should be celebrated from Aug 1 and saplings of different species should be planted in universities, colleges, schools and other places including public sector offices.

Under the program, a mega event would be organized on Aug 7 in which a target had been set to plant a total of nearly 200,000 saplings across Rawalpindi district, he informed.

The administration was making all-out efforts to make public and private places green so that natural environment could be restored, he added.

He further said that people from all walks of life were being involved in this public welfare campaign and awareness was being spread to achieve the target.

395