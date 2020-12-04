UrduPoint.com
Citizens Urged To Observe Cleanliness Against Dengue Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:29 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Khateebs and Ulema in Rawalpindi city in their Jumma sermons on Friday, have asked the people to observe cleanliness in their surroundings to contain dengue virus.

They were earlier asked by Albaryak to convince the people about the importance of cleanliness with reference to Islamic teachings and emphasize more on the matter in their sermons. Anti-Dengue and cleanliness awareness activity was carried out in the mosques of F-Block, Satellite Town where the communication teams of Albaryak asked the Imam Masajid and Khateebs to disseminate the cleanliness message and precautionary measure regarding dengue fever in the Khutba-e-Jumma and in other religious congregations.

The objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, in order to educate the general public about the precautionary measures for dengue to get rid of it, the Albaryak spokesman told. He also told that with the people's co-operation with the company would lead to meet the objectives of "Clean and Green City". The people were also requested for co-operation in to put the waste in bags and dump it into the waste holders of company or handover it to sanitary workers. In a message, Albaryak has requested the people to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and also to ensure leaving no place wet with stagnant water.

