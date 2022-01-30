Citizens urged to play role to make 'Maah e Safai' campaign a success

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal has urged the citizens to come forward and play a role to make 'Maah e Safai' campaign a success.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesman, the Commissioner said that the campaign was launched for the benefit of the people and it could not be successful without their full participation and cooperation.

The administration on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was making efforts to clean all areas of Rawalpindi division under "Maah e Safai" cleanliness campaign which was launched on Jan 28 and continue till Feb 28.

He informed the Commissioner Rawalpindi division had directed the authorities concerned that the participation of all the departments and general public should be ensured and all the areas of Rawalpindi division should be focused. All available resources should be utilized to make the campaign a success, he added.

Cleaning of streets and drainage of stagnant water would also be ensured to make the environment neat and clean, he said adding, apart from this, parks, playgrounds, graveyards, shrines, mosques and other places would also be cleaned besides ensuring desilting of sewerage lines under the campaign.

He said that Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Water and Sanitation Authority and Municipal Corporation were playing a pivotal role to make the campaign a success.

All other departments were also directed to extend their full support to the departments concerned so that the targets set for the campaign could be achieved.

The authorities were also directed to remove temporary and permanent encroachments under the campaign.

He said that after the campaign, the citizens would see a new face of the Division. A control room had also been set up in Commissioner Office and Director Local Government was its focal person, he added.

Special control rooms were also set up at all district and tehsil levels to monitor the cleanliness activities and collect the data.

An awareness campaign had also been launched to make the people aware of the importance of cleanliness and encourage them to keep their environment clean, he said and informed that the authorities concerned were also directed to install dustbins at different points to facilitate the citizens.

/395