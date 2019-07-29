Citizens urged to play role to reunite 11 children with families

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB), Rawalpindi Monday urged the citizens to play role to reunite 11 children taken into custody from different areas of the city with their relatives

According to District Officer Rawalpindi, CPWB, Ali Abid Naqvi, the family tracing unit of the bureau was making efforts to find out the parents of those under legal custody of the bureau.

He said, the particulars of the children namely Allah Rakha, Bilal, Rizwan, Zubair, Asad, Sirkeem, Haris, Mohsin, Husnain, Ayyan and Amir who were in legal custody of the bureau, were sent to the respective police stations and also publicized in the media by circulating the available identification details and photographs but the families could be traced.

He urged the citizens, particularly those who know any of the children mentioned above, to come forward and play a role to reunite them with their family members.

He said that efforts were being made to trace the parents or guardians of the lost children but remained futile as the phone numbers, addresses and other details given by the children were incorrect.

The citizens who have any information about a lost child could contact the CPWB's helpline 1121 or phone numbers 051-9271872, 051-9270947 of the bureau.

To a question, Ali Abid said that the rescue teams of the bureau along with police visited several city areas including Faizabad, Peerwadhai, Murree Road, Commercial Market, Sadder bazaar, Chaklala Scheme-III and other areas and beggar and runaway children were taken into custody.

He informed that the children under 15 years of age were rescued and presented in Child Protection Court for legal custody.

He claimed that Child Protection Bureau Punjab has played a vital role by handing over thousands of children who were runaway or had lost their parents.