Citizens Urged To Report Use Of Gas Compressors On SNGPL Helpline 1199

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2022 | 01:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd, (SNGPL) has advised the citizens to use its helpline 1199 to report the use of gas compressors as to ensure the equitable distribution of gas to consumers, SNGPL has taken strict action against the use of compressors which cause disruption in overall gas supply.

Every year during winters, the use of compressors by some consumers deprives other consumers of gas prompting SNGPL to warn consumers against the use of gas compressors through advertisements.

The cooperation of consumers is essential for the success of the crackdown campaign and therefore Gas consumers have been requested to call SNGPL helpline 1199 to report the use of gas compressors.

SNGPL Rawalpindi Region is taking action in accordance with the law against the users of compressors and disconnecting their gas supply connections on the violation.

According to SNGPL Senior General Manager, Rawalpindi Region, Syed Mukhtar Ali Shah, an operation against the use of compressors was launched and efforts were underway to control illegal practice of affecting equal use of gas.

SNGPL was not only catching compressors but disconnecting gas supply connections of the consumers for three months, he informed.

He advised the citizens not to use compressors for increasing the gas pressure as it was dangerous and an illegal act.

He informed that they had disconnected 115 connections of domestic consumers for using compressors and caught 217 compressors from different localities including Pirwdahi, Gulistan Colony, Adiala Road, Dhamiyal, Asghar Mall, New Lalazar, Jhanda Chichi and other areas.

He requested the consumers to use gas-efficient devices, adding, people should use gas timer devices and conical baffles in water geysers and avoid using gas heaters.

He said, uninterrupted supply of gas to domestic consumers is the priority of the government.

The supply of gas remains the same whole year but the demand for gas increases manifold in winter, he added.

The consumers of all areas could enjoy full pressure gas if the use of compressors stops, he claimed.

The Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali has also assured to start action against shopkeepers who were selling gas sucking compressors.

He said that he has already received several complaints against the open sale of compressors in markets.

It is a dangerous practice because several bad incidents have happened due to the use of compressors, he said.

The citizens have also condemned the use of compressors as they deprived of gas due to the use of compressors.

They said that they enjoy gas supply when the electricity goes out and all compressors stop working. But, as light comes, gas supply disappears again.

According to a SNGPL spokesman, the consumers of some localities were facing low gas pressure due to severe cold weather for some days.

"SNGPL is trying to utilize all available resources to increase the gas pressure," he claimed.

To a question he said that SNGPL had issued a warning to the citizens against installing and using compressors, declaring them illegal and hazardous.

