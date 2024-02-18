Citizens Urged To Save Water During Khanpur Canal De-silting
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2024 | 12:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The citizens have been urged to use water carefully as the supply of water from Khanpur dam to Rawalpindi city and Cantonment areas has been reduced due to the ongoing de-silting project which started on February 12 and may lead to a shortage of water in many localities.
According to Managing Director (MD) of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, the Khanpur dam canal de-silting project will be completed by Feb 21.
He urged the residents to use water judiciously in their daily routine to avoid shortage as water supply to city areas from the Khanpur dam had decreased due to the de-silting project.
He informed that the water supply had decreased to 6 million gallons from 8 million gallons per day and that WASA was trying to meet water demand through tube wells.
The agency was also taking all possible measures to ensure supply from bowsers and tube wells to fulfill the needs of the locals while the citizens could use the toll-free number 1334 or get registered their complaints at the nearest complaint centre, he added.
He said the project was being completed jointly by the Capital Development Authority, WASA, and the Cantonment Board. Water supply to the residents would normalize after completion of the de-silting project, he added.
He informed that during de-silting project, water supply was affected in different city areas including Pirwadhai, Dhok Mingtal, Dhok Hassu, Khayaban Sir Syed, Shamsabad, Double Road and other areas.
Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Cantonment board spokesman also asked the residents of Cantt to avoid washing floors and cars, watering their lawns every day, and storing water to avoid facing difficulties.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai
Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP
PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cop injured in Rawalpindi shootout with suspects10 minutes ago
-
RDA gears up operation against illegal housing schemes10 minutes ago
-
Five member of family died in road accident in Mohmand tribal distt10 minutes ago
-
Two killed, five injured in Bhakkar road mishap21 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy to cloudy weather with rain-wind thunderstorm & snowfall over hills expected3 hours ago
-
Bus-car collision kills five in Mohmand3 hours ago
-
Five passengers killed in Lasbela bus collision3 hours ago
-
15 drug addicts discharged from DRC11 hours ago
-
ECP constitutes high-level committee to probe Rawalpindi commissioner’s rigging allegations12 hours ago
-
Resilient Tourism Day observed12 hours ago
-
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future12 hours ago
-
Husband killed wife in Firozka12 hours ago