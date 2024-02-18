Open Menu

Citizens Urged To Save Water During Khanpur Canal De-silting

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Citizens urged to save water during Khanpur canal de-silting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The citizens have been urged to use water carefully as the supply of water from Khanpur dam to Rawalpindi city and Cantonment areas has been reduced due to the ongoing de-silting project which started on February 12 and may lead to a shortage of water in many localities.

According to Managing Director (MD) of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, the Khanpur dam canal de-silting project will be completed by Feb 21.

He urged the residents to use water judiciously in their daily routine to avoid shortage as water supply to city areas from the Khanpur dam had decreased due to the de-silting project.

He informed that the water supply had decreased to 6 million gallons from 8 million gallons per day and that WASA was trying to meet water demand through tube wells.

The agency was also taking all possible measures to ensure supply from bowsers and tube wells to fulfill the needs of the locals while the citizens could use the toll-free number 1334 or get registered their complaints at the nearest complaint centre, he added.

He said the project was being completed jointly by the Capital Development Authority, WASA, and the Cantonment Board. Water supply to the residents would normalize after completion of the de-silting project, he added.

He informed that during de-silting project, water supply was affected in different city areas including Pirwadhai, Dhok Mingtal, Dhok Hassu, Khayaban Sir Syed, Shamsabad, Double Road and other areas.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Cantonment board spokesman also asked the residents of Cantt to avoid washing floors and cars, watering their lawns every day, and storing water to avoid facing difficulties.

Related Topics

Shortage Water Road Dam Rawalpindi Lead Khanpur February May Capital Development Authority All From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

12 hours ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

12 hours ago
 Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

12 hours ago
 Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

12 hours ago
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

12 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

12 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

12 hours ago
 DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

12 hours ago
 Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations ..

Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP

12 hours ago
 PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy

PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan