Citizens urged to schedule regular eye examinations to prevent blindness: Expert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Ophthalmologist Thursday urged citizens to undergo regular eye examinations to prevent vision loss and other eye-related complications.

He said prompt diagnosis of glaucoma was necessary as treatment of this disease with medicines was very costly and beyond the reach of the common man.

Talking to private news channel , Eye specialist Dr Younus Tahir said patients of blood pressure and diabetes must care for their eyes and get examine their eyes regularly by qualified ophthalmologist so as to preserve their eyesight.

He stressed awareness, prevention and regular check-ups are the best options for people with a high risk of vision impairment, such as individuals living with diabetes.

He said that awareness is the first step to preventing avoidable vision impairment. "Overall, 80% of all vision impairment is preventable, and our role is to educate people about that.

He also regretted almost 80 to 90 per cent of the population in the country has no awareness about this disease, resultant, more and more people are becoming permanently blind in Pakistan due to untreated glaucoma.

Dr said unfortunately there are no clear-cut symptoms of glaucoma and many patients find them suffering from this disease when it has already reached advanced stage.

Citizens were also urged not to use rosewater to wash their eyes as it is hazardous for the eyes.

However, improper use of contact lenses may cause one's eyes to be removed, which shows the sensitivity of the issue.

An eye disorder in which the optic nerve is damaged leads to permanently damaging vision in the affected eye and progressing to complete blindness if untreated, he said, adding, it is the leading cause of irreversible blindness in Pakistan and throughout the world.

He demanded of the government to initiate massive glaucoma screening programs for saving people of rural and far-flung areas from glaucoma and other eye ailments.

Early detection and treatment of the disease can prevent permanent vision loss resulting from it however wrong diagnosis of this potentially blinding condition based on mere suspicion can expose a person to side effects related to treatment as well as psychological stress to him and his family.

Detection and treatment of glaucoma thus demands a careful history taking, thorough clinical assessment and use of appropriate diagnostic tests, he added.

Also pregnant women with diabetes should have an eye exam in the first trimester because diabetic eye disease can progress quickly during pregnancy, he added, if a diabetic eye disease has been detected more frequent medical eye examinations may be necessary.