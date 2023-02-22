Citizens urged to support Turkiye, Syrian earthquake affectees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Social Welfare and Bait ul Mal Department Sargodha division has collected 22,88,500 rupees for Turkiye and Syria earthquake affectees, this was disclosed by Divisional Director Social Welfare Department Sargodha Shakra Noreen while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

She said that the Social Welfare Department Sargodha had sent blankets worth in 5 lakh and ten thousand rupees, other necessary items worth 17,28,500 rupees and cash of Rs 50,000 for Turkiye and Syrian brothers and sisters in the time of distress.

She urged upon citizens to support the Turkiye and Syrian brothers in this difficult and tough time.

She also said that the Social Welfare Department Sargodha would continue to help the Turkiye and Syrian brothers.