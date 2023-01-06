UrduPoint.com

Citizens Urged To Take Good Care Of Birds In Foggy Days

Published January 06, 2023

Citizens urged to take good care of birds in foggy days

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Asif Rauf Khan urged the citizens to take good care of birds in foggy days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Asif Rauf Khan urged the citizens to take good care of birds in foggy days.

Addressing a seminar titled Birds Feed, organised by the Plant for Life Society at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) here, he said that being the noblest of all creatures, "the onus is on us to take good care of birds.

" MNSUA VC Dr Asif Ali noted that survival of the birds in urban areas wasa question mark in the present day situation adding that the varsity was serving the community as its duty. He urged upon students, citizens and faculty to join hands with the PHA for protection of birds.

Dr Muqarrab Ali apprised the participants about a project on feed of the birds and their habitat.

