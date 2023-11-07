Open Menu

Citizens Urged To Take Precautions Measures, Wear Face Mask Amid Heavy Smog In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Environmentalists Tuesday called for urgent measures to reduce air pollution and advised citizens to diligently adhere to precautionary measures to shield themselves from the threat of smog engulfing Punjab as the alarming increase in pollution with the change of weather poses a heightened risk of infections.

Talking to ptv news channel, Environmentalist Dr Rukhsana Tariq explained that the air quality in Lahore city has relentlessly deteriorated to dangerous levels and become a critical health concern in recent months.

Pakistan must learn from experiences of the other countries in controlling smog and air pollution, she said, adding, that it is high time to revise our national standards for emissions and ensure compliance with laws in line with

prevailing international standards.

She further said that people of all ages are affected by smog, with children and the elderly being more susceptible to diseases caused by air pollution, adding, that smog is a kind of air pollution which was originally named after smoke and fog mixed in the air.

It affects visibility, human health and crops, she mentioned.

Replying to a question, she elaborates on health hazards that smog can irritate the eyes and the nose as it dries out the protective membranes and interferes with the body’s ability to fight infections.

Experts underlined the need for ensuring inter-departmental and regional cooperation in air pollution mitigation strategies, adding, that all stakeholders need to take practical steps to overcome the smog issue.

