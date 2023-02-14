UrduPoint.com

Citizens Urged To Use Water Judiciously During Khanpur Canal De-silting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Citizens urged to use water judiciously during Khanpur canal de-silting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The citizens have been urged to use water scarcely as the supply of water from Khanpur dam to Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas would be reduced due to the de-silting project to start on Feb 15 which may lead to a shortage of water in many localities.

The Khanpur dam canal de-silting project would start on Feb 15 and continue till Feb 25.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi, and Chaklala Cantonment boards urged the residents to use water judiciously in their daily routine to avoid shortage as water supply to Cantt and city areas from Khanpur dam would be decreased during the de-silting project.

According to Managing Director (MD) WASA, Muhammad Tanveer, the Khanpur dam annual canal de-silting project would start on Feb 15 and continue till Feb 25.

He informed that the water supply would decrease to 3 million gallons from 6 million gallons per day during the period.

He said WASA would try to meet water demand through tube wells.

WASA would take measures to ensure supply from bowsers and tube wells to fulfill the needs of the locals and the citizens can use the toll-free number 1334 or register a complaint near the complaint center, he added.

Rawalpindi Cantonment board spokesman also urged the residents to avoid washing floors and cars, watering their lawns every day, and storing water to avoid facing difficulties.

Water supply to the residents would normalize during Feb 27 to Feb 29, he added.

