Citizens urged to use water judiciously to avoid shortage in next week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :The citizens have been urged to use water judiciously in their routine to avoid shortage as water supply to city areas from Khanpur dam would be decreased due to annual Khanpur Dam canal de-siting project.

Rawalpindi would only be supplied four million gallons per day (MGD) of water instead of the regular supply of 9.40 MGD during the annual silt cleaning of the open water channel from Khanpur Dam which would start from February 14.

According to Managing Director (MD), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Raja Shoukat Mehmood, the project would create a shortfall of 5.

40 MGD of water in Rawalpindi.

He informed that the week-long dredging activity would start on Feb 14 and continue till Feb 20.

The MD asked the citizens to use water judiciously as Rawalpindi would only be supplied four MGD of water instead of the regular supply of 9.40 MGD, 70% less.

He urged the residents to avoid washing floors and cars, watering their lawns every day, and store water to avoid facing difficulties.

WASA would take measures to ensure supply from bowsers and tube wells to fulfil the needs of the locals, he added.

