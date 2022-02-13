UrduPoint.com

Citizens Urged To Use Water Judiciously To Avoid Shortage In Next Week

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Citizens urged to use water judiciously to avoid shortage in next week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :The citizens have been urged to use water judiciously in their routine to avoid shortage as water supply to city areas from Khanpur dam would be decreased due to annual Khanpur Dam canal de-siting project.

Rawalpindi would only be supplied four million gallons per day (MGD) of water instead of the regular supply of 9.40 MGD during the annual silt cleaning of the open water channel from Khanpur Dam which would start from February 14.

According to Managing Director (MD), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Raja Shoukat Mehmood, the project would create a shortfall of 5.

40 MGD of water in Rawalpindi.

He informed that the week-long dredging activity would start on Feb 14 and continue till Feb 20.

The MD asked the citizens to use water judiciously as Rawalpindi would only be supplied four MGD of water instead of the regular supply of 9.40 MGD, 70% less.

He urged the residents to avoid washing floors and cars, watering their lawns every day, and store water to avoid facing difficulties.

WASA would take measures to ensure supply from bowsers and tube wells to fulfil the needs of the locals, he added.

/395

Related Topics

Shortage Water Dam Rawalpindi Khanpur February From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

4 hours ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

10 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

10 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

10 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>