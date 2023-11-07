Citizens urged to wear helmets for safety

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Chief Traffic Officer Maqsood Ahmad Loone has said objective of the helmet campaign is

to save lives of people during road accidents.

He said a major cause of deaths on roads was lack of awareness about traffic rules

and a vigorous campaign about helmets during motorcycle driving was in full swing in

the district with the sole objective to save lives of motorcyclists.

He said that traffic police were taking legal action against smoke emitting and

unfit vehicles also.

He said underage driving was also against the law which should be discouraged

at all.