Citizens Urged To Wear Helmets For Safety
Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2023 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Chief Traffic Officer Maqsood Ahmad Loone has said objective of the helmet campaign is
to save lives of people during road accidents.
He said a major cause of deaths on roads was lack of awareness about traffic rules
and a vigorous campaign about helmets during motorcycle driving was in full swing in
the district with the sole objective to save lives of motorcyclists.
He said that traffic police were taking legal action against smoke emitting and
unfit vehicles also.
He said underage driving was also against the law which should be discouraged
at all.