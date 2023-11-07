Open Menu

Citizens Urged To Wear Helmets For Safety

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Citizens urged to wear helmets for safety

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Chief Traffic Officer Maqsood Ahmad Loone has said objective of the helmet campaign is

to save lives of people during road accidents.

He said a major cause of deaths on roads was lack of awareness about traffic rules

and a vigorous campaign about helmets during motorcycle driving was in full swing in

the district with the sole objective to save lives of motorcyclists.

He said that traffic police were taking legal action against smoke emitting and

unfit vehicles also.

He said underage driving was also against the law which should be discouraged

at all.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

PML-N, MQM-P to jointly contest upcoming general e ..

PML-N, MQM-P to jointly contest upcoming general elections

22 minutes ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against Australia

47 minutes ago
 PITB Introduces Newest e-Earn Co-Working Space in ..

PITB Introduces Newest e-Earn Co-Working Space in Sahiwal

2 hours ago
 Delivering Excellent Player Performances at the PU ..

Delivering Excellent Player Performances at the PUBG Global Championship – the ..

2 hours ago
 Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangl ..

Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls ..

UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls it a “Graveyard for Children ..

3 hours ago
Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea ..

Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea in Ashiana reference

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afgh ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Investment Roadshow attracts large number ..

Pakistan Investment Roadshow attracts large number of global businessmen, invest ..

3 hours ago
 Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commenc ..

Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commences in Jeddah

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan