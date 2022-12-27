UrduPoint.com

Citizens Urges Police To Curb One Wheeling In Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022

Citizens urges Police to curb one wheeling in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The residents of Sukkur city urged traffic police authorities to curb one wheeling on the eve of New Year.

Most of the youngster, especially on Independence Day, Eid and New Year do one wheeling on their bikes on different roads of the city.

The residents of Sukkur also appealed the parents to strictly advise their children to avoid this dangerous stunt.

The dangerous trend of one-wheeling continued unchecked on various roads as motorcyclists, mostly teenagers, were seen riding their motorcycles at full speed on a single wheel. The young motorcyclists most of them without helmets are found on Station Road, Barrage Road, Workshop Road, Bander Road, Minara Road, etc. The youngsters, who resort to one-wheeling, often carry out dangerous stunts like lying flat, standing on motorbikes and driving with backs towards handles.

