Citizens' video complaints being responded swiftly: Deputy Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :District administration has started taking notice of complaints in video format uploaded on social media platforms and other communication services while first such complaint had been addressed swiftly by the Solid Waste Management Company (MWMC) here Tuesday.

Taking notice of a video uploaded on facebook by a young man Tanveer Nandla highlighting accumulation of waste on road from Head Muhammadwala to Northern bypass and illegal practice of burning trash, Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak immediately conveyed the problem to MWMC with instructions to resolve the issue.

MWMC sent heavy machinery and officials to the site where they lifted the waste and levelled the land affected by waste.

The complainant Tanveer Nandla expressed his gratitude on his facebook page after his problem was resolved, says an official release.