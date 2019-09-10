UrduPoint.com
Citizens Visit Graveyards To Remember Late Loved Ones On Ashura

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 11:40 AM

Citizens visit graveyards to remember late loved ones on Ashura

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :As part of Islamic rituals, a large number of citizens all across the country visit to graveyards especially on Ashura, during the Muharram Ul-Haram, to offer Fateha for the departed souls of their dear ones.

With the arrival of Muharram-ul-Haram, people starts to visit graveyards or "Shahr-i-Khamoshan", offer "Fateha", repair the graves, along with grave diggers, masons and laborers for the annual maintenance of graves of their relatives and dear ones.

According to citizens, they lay floral wreaths on their relatives' graves and pray for their eternal peace.

'Langar' (food) is also served by generous people and stalls of Sabeel (drinking water) are set up in and outside graveyards where spiritual congregations are also held on these occasions, said a citizen Ikram Yousaf.

Another citizen Ali Ashraf said that every year, during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram, a large number of people visit the graveyards for offering Fateha at the graves of their loved ones.

Flower sellers also setup exclusive stalls near all the graveyards as the people buy flowers, rose petals and water, to shower them on the graves of their loved ones, said a citizen Hamza Sheikh.

A large number of people were seen reciting Quranic verses and offering Fateha while sitting beside graves of their family members and friends in city graveyards, said a worker in Rawalpindi Graveyard.

"Every year on Ashura I come to offer Fateha at my father's grave to remember him," said Mohsin Iftikhar.

Musa Zaman said it is a tradition to clean and repair the old graves especially on the occasion of Muharram.

