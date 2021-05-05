Citizens visiting markets, shopping malls for Eid shopping

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :As the countdown starts for Eid holidays, citizens from all age groups are being witnessed on various shops where families specially women are flocking to pick up required items for upcoming Eid festival.

The rush is being witnessed on shops including garment, footwear, bangles and artificial jewelery shops where buyers have no choice except to complete their final shopping at inflated prices as Eid is approaching in less than a week whereas shopping is being allowed in limited hours with strict implementation of SOPs due to ongoing Covid situation.

Women shoppers also thronged the cosmetic, footwear and jewellery's shops. "I came to market to buy a pair of shoe to match with my Eid dress," said a customer while talking to private news channel.

The shopkeepers of malls and other markets said that their business on Monday and Tuesday was better than other days of this Ramazan.

The rush of the customers at the shopping centers nowadays starts from early morning or afternoon times due to Covid and continue till 6 in evening, said another retailer.

All markets are wearing a festive look with shoppers from different areas thronging the market places to get their favorite items, said a shopkeeper in market.

Ready made garment sellers claimed their items demand high and brand in shopping malls have equipped themselves with latest and wide range of product varieties to attract more and more female shoppers, said a citizen.

"Ready made suits were sold in high quantities, hence tailors could not attract much business this time," a shopkeeper said.

Like every year, this year too children and women are more enthusiastic in choosing new and unique design clothes to wear on the occasion of Eid but due to Covid fear and closure of shops early they planned their visits on early hours of days instead of late night, said a female customer.

"Online shopping almost doubled as compared to vising markets due to Covid in Ramazan," said a online retailer.