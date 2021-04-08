Citizens visiting trails violate Covid-19 SOPs despite IWMB warnings

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The avid nature enthusiasts of the Federal capital are flouting Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) or safety guidelines while hiking in the scenic trails of Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) despite repeated exhortations by Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) staff.

Chairperson IWMB Rina Saeed Khan first highlighted the repeated violations of the citizens with a snapshot shared by her on Twitter. She wrote, "This picture was taken at the Ficus spring atop the popular trail 5 this weekend (April 4). I was there: not one person was wearing a mask and the trail was crowded. Now tell me should IWMB close this trail on weekends? Staff running around asking people to wear masks, no one listens!" She regretted that the irresponsible attitude of the visitors was cumbersome and tantamount to spread Covid-19 with open arms and jeopardize public health and life at large.

An IWMB official told APP that the IWMB staff deputed at the entrance and patrolling teams on the trails was regularly advising the visitors to wear mask and face social distancing.

"It has been observed that people for a while wear mask and stand at a distance with each other after encountering any IWMB ranger but soon after he leaves the spot they begin the business as usual," he regretted.

He went on to mention that an individual usually felt difficulty in breathing while putting a mask on and therefore people used to remove face coverings during hiking at trails whereas in crowding or limited social distancing it was necessary to wear a facemask.

To a question, he said the Board was mulling over to close the trails for visitors whereas no such decision was made yet, adding, "At present, only trail 6 has been closed at the weekends due to the presence of the leopards."/395