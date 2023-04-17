Citizens warned against aerial firing on eve of Eid

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The district police have started taking steps to prevent aerial firing on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In this regard, police officials have launched a campaign against aerial firing on social media to create awareness among the citizens.

The police on Monday said that aerial firing was a lethal practice and sheer waste of money and added strict legal action would be taken against those found involved in the harmful activity.

The district police officer (DPO) in a statement said that the momentary happiness of the shooter could turn someone's life into a tragedy and may inflict lifelong sorrow on families.

He also urged the citizens to refrain from aerial firing and prove themselves to be responsible and civilized citizens.