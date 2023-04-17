UrduPoint.com

Citizens Warned Against Aerial Firing On Eve Of Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Citizens warned against aerial firing on eve of Eid

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The district police have started taking steps to prevent aerial firing on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In this regard, police officials have launched a campaign against aerial firing on social media to create awareness among the citizens.

The police on Monday said that aerial firing was a lethal practice and sheer waste of money and added strict legal action would be taken against those found involved in the harmful activity.

The district police officer (DPO) in a statement said that the momentary happiness of the shooter could turn someone's life into a tragedy and may inflict lifelong sorrow on families.

He also urged the citizens to refrain from aerial firing and prove themselves to be responsible and civilized citizens.

Related Topics

Firing Police Social Media Money May From

Recent Stories

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as ..

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as part of financial planning cam ..

58 minutes ago
 RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras A ..

RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah for Russian investor ..

59 minutes ago
 Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

59 minutes ago
 An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Lau ..

An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Launched in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.