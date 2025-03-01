Open Menu

Citizens Warned Of Social Media Fraudulent Elements

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2025 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The Punjab Home Department has launched an awareness campaign to warn citizens against fraudulent elements.

The Punjab Home Department issued important instructions to prevent fraud through social media. The department sources told APP that through its warnings' note, it has warned that citizens should use social media and all digital platforms responsibly, adding to never share information with unknown people on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

They said that citizens should not send any money or codes on calls and messages from unknown numbers.

Furthermore, the department has guided citizens to not share codes and account numbers for purchasing non-custom paid items with anyone, adding do not send any money on false calls about the kidnapping of a loved one.

Citizens have been further instructed not to give their official, personal or family information to any unknown person, while, citizens should avoid opening any suspicious or unknown links on the internet, they added.

