UrduPoint.com

Citizens Welcome ATC Conviction To Accused Who Justifies Priyantha Kumar's Murder On Social Media

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Citizens welcome ATC conviction to accused who justifies Priyantha Kumar's murder on social media

The citizens on Friday hailed a decision of the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) regarding conviction of a person who justified the murder of Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The citizens on Friday hailed a decision of the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) regarding conviction of a person who justified the murder of Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara on social media.

They termed the verdict as a clear demonstration of rule of law in the country.

The suspect identified as Adnan justified the lynching of Priyantha Kumara at the Sialkot factory on social media and later confessed his crime before the court. A case was registered against him at Rang Pura police station in Sialkot under charges of collaboration in the crime.

ATC judge Natasha Naseem Sipra awarded Adnan one year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.

Priyantha Kumara, who worked as an export manager at a garment factory in Sialkot, was killed and his body set on fire by a mob on December 3, 2021 for allegedly desecrating religious posters.

This decision of the anti-terrorism court was being highly appreciated by the social circles of the country.

Hussain, a resident of Islamabad, said that the anti-terrorism court had honored both islam and justice by punishing the culprits for misusing the religion and law of blasphemy.

Naveed Aslam, a resident of Gujranwala, lauded the court's decision, saying it was clear evidence of the rule of law in the country. He said that rule of law would solve problems in Pakistan.

Muhammad Anjum, a social worker in the Federal capital, said that those who made the killers of Sri Lankan citizen heroes really deserve punishment and the killers, oppressors and their facilitators should be punished.

Pakistani and Sri Lankan officials had strongly condemned the Sialkot incident while Priyantha's wife had demanded justice from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The police also arrested more than 100 people seen in the videos during the operation, of whom 13 were named as the main accused, and court proceedings were continued against them.

A case was registered against the accused Adnan on December 5, 2021, a few days after the Sialkot incident, at Ringpura Police Station Sialkot.

According to the FIR, the accused went viral by uploading a video from the YouTube channel "Adnan Iftikhar Basri".The video, provoking the crowd, claimed that the Sri Lankan citizen had committed blasphemy, after which an angry mob beat him to death and set his body on fire.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Imran Khan Islamabad Fire Prime Minister Police Police Station Social Media Blasphemy Fine Wife Gujranwala Sialkot December FIR YouTube From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Kurdish-Led SDC Says Will Ask US for Assistance Af ..

Kurdish-Led SDC Says Will Ask US for Assistance After IS Attacks Jail in Northea ..

2 minutes ago
 1 dead, 2 injured in road accident

1 dead, 2 injured in road accident

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister, MNAs discuss PTI, constituency mat ..

Prime Minister, MNAs discuss PTI, constituency matters

2 minutes ago
 UN Refugee Agency Alarmed by Poor Conditions of Er ..

UN Refugee Agency Alarmed by Poor Conditions of Eritrean Refugees in Tigray Camp ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to streamline system: Shibli Far ..

Govt taking steps to streamline system: Shibli Faraz

6 minutes ago
 Justice Ayesha's elevation to SC a major milestone ..

Justice Ayesha's elevation to SC a major milestone in country's history: Maleeka ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.