Citizens Worried About Increase Of Prices Of Food Items
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2024 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Inflation continued as increase in the prices of various edible commodities in vegetables and fruits markets with no check from the official concerned on the day to day increase in rates.
During a visit to the vegetables and fruits markets it went to the reach of common people. Likewise the rate of the Onion Rs 200 per kg while tomato Rs 140, white potato Rs 110 and red potato Rs 85 per kg, Peas Rs 180, okra Rs 260, garlic Rs 540 and ginger Rs 500 per kg, according to the official price list.
The price of Lemon is 130, cauliflower 80, capsicum 280 and eggplant 120 per kg.
As far the price of fruits including Kabuli Apple 280, golden apple 190 and Iranian apple 310 rupees per kg, Malta Punjabi 180, Malta Swat 330 while Kino Rs 220 dozen sold, Guava Rs 230, Pomegranate Rs 400 and Banana Rs 80 to Rs 140 per dozen.
Increase in the price of live chicken per kg, the price of live chicken will reach 455 rupees per kg while eggs are being sold at Rs 450 per dozen, which is now out of the reach of the salary class. It is beyond our reach, one Inayat Ullah told APP.
“We could not afford such things and the prices of vegetables and fruits, eggs and chicken are increasing every day,” he added.
“There is no check on them, the official rates and rates we are purchasing are totally different,” he said.
“I have rates of various food items according to government price lists but no one is following those rates and selling various edible things on their own rates,” Inayat Ullah said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Spring festival to start in DG Khan from March Ist2 seconds ago
-
Kite flying ban violators being dealt with iron hand: CPO4 seconds ago
-
ANF recovers over 1215 kg drugs in 32 operations; arrests 36 accused20 minutes ago
-
Rain likely to persist in most part of KP20 minutes ago
-
BJP regime pursuing policy of silencing Kashmiris’ demand for right to self-determination30 minutes ago
-
WASA authorities directed to accelerate operation against defaulters50 minutes ago
-
Hindutva regime pursuing policy to crush Muslim identity in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
Omar Abdullah says he didn’t expect Article 370 Abrogation until it happened2 hours ago
-
Shab-e-Barat being celebrated today across northern Sindh2 hours ago
-
Democrats panel wins Gymkhana elections as Agha Taj retains slot of President3 hours ago
-
SHCBA Hyderabad elects Ayaz Tunio as President3 hours ago
-
Sajjad Haider Metla elected as President LHCBA12 hours ago