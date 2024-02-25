Open Menu

Citizens Worried About Increase Of Prices Of Food Items

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Citizens worried about increase of prices of food items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Inflation continued as increase in the prices of various edible commodities in vegetables and fruits markets with no check from the official concerned on the day to day increase in rates.

During a visit to the vegetables and fruits markets it went to the reach of common people. Likewise the rate of the Onion Rs 200 per kg while tomato Rs 140, white potato Rs 110 and red potato Rs 85 per kg, Peas Rs 180, okra Rs 260, garlic Rs 540 and ginger Rs 500 per kg, according to the official price list.

The price of Lemon is 130, cauliflower 80, capsicum 280 and eggplant 120 per kg.

As far the price of fruits including Kabuli Apple 280, golden apple 190 and Iranian apple 310 rupees per kg, Malta Punjabi 180, Malta Swat 330 while Kino Rs 220 dozen sold, Guava Rs 230, Pomegranate Rs 400 and Banana Rs 80 to Rs 140 per dozen.

Increase in the price of live chicken per kg, the price of live chicken will reach 455 rupees per kg while eggs are being sold at Rs 450 per dozen, which is now out of the reach of the salary class. It is beyond our reach, one Inayat Ullah told APP.

“We could not afford such things and the prices of vegetables and fruits, eggs and chicken are increasing every day,” he added.

“There is no check on them, the official rates and rates we are purchasing are totally different,” he said.

“I have rates of various food items according to government price lists but no one is following those rates and selling various edible things on their own rates,” Inayat Ullah said.

Related Topics

Swat Visit Price Malta Apple Gold Market From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

3 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

14 hours ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

14 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

17 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

18 hours ago
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

20 hours ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

21 hours ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

22 hours ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

22 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

22 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan