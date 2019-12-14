Citizenship Amendment Bill a slap on Indian secular, democratic face: Dr. Amna

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairperson Department of politics & International Relations of International Islamic University Dr. Amna Mahmood on Saturday said Bharti Janta Party (BJP's) move to amend citizenship bill was a slap on secular and democratic face of India

Talking to a private news channel, she said it was a targeted move against Muslims living in India.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has rightly warned the world regarding India's hegemonic designs under BJP's rule.

She said unfortunately minorities, under Modi's regime were living in continuous fear and threat. This was one of the most controversial moves.

India's war mongering attitude was posing serious threat to regional and global peace, she added.

She expressed that the International community maintained its relations on bilateral interests, adding it was highly unfortunate that the world had observed criminal silence on India's illegal and unconstitutional steps for economic and strategic interests.

Dr. Amna said it was high time for Pakistan to strengthen its economy to convince the world to pressurize India to stop atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The world should realize that any confrontation between two nuclear states could bring catastrophic consequences, she added.