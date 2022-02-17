Citizenship certificate to Pakistani woman detained in India, issued: Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday said that a certificate of Pakistani citizenship has been issued to Sameera, a Pakistani woman detained in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday said that a certificate of Pakistani citizenship has been issued to Sameera, a Pakistani woman detained in India.

Pakistani citizenship certificate has been issued to Sameera through NADRA after verification of her family, the minister said in a statement issued here.

He said today, the Interior Ministry has sent a letter of citizenship certificate to the Foreign Ministry.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi would issue a travel document to Sameera with the confirmation of citizenship, he said.

The minister said she along with her four years old daughter would be able to return home after the issuance of travel document.