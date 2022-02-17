UrduPoint.com

Citizenship Certificate To Pakistani Woman Detained In India, Issued: Rasheed

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Citizenship certificate to Pakistani woman detained in India, issued: Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday said that a certificate of Pakistani citizenship has been issued to Sameera, a Pakistani woman detained in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday said that a certificate of Pakistani citizenship has been issued to Sameera, a Pakistani woman detained in India.

Pakistani citizenship certificate has been issued to Sameera through NADRA after verification of her family, the minister said in a statement issued here.

He said today, the Interior Ministry has sent a letter of citizenship certificate to the Foreign Ministry.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi would issue a travel document to Sameera with the confirmation of citizenship, he said.

The minister said she along with her four years old daughter would be able to return home after the issuance of travel document.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Interior Ministry Interior Minister New Delhi Citizenship Women Family

Recent Stories

EU Commissioner Meets WIth Egyptian Energy Ministe ..

EU Commissioner Meets WIth Egyptian Energy Minister, Discuss LNG, Renewables

2 minutes ago
 Biden Says Has Not Yet Read Russia's Response to S ..

Biden Says Has Not Yet Read Russia's Response to Security Proposals

2 minutes ago
 Cold storage catches fire, staff rescued safely

Cold storage catches fire, staff rescued safely

2 minutes ago
 Four dead as storms pummel Europe

Four dead as storms pummel Europe

2 minutes ago
 Iraqi Ambassador calls on Sheikh Rasheed

Iraqi Ambassador calls on Sheikh Rasheed

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan's envoy-designate to Saudi Arabia meets p ..

Pakistan's envoy-designate to Saudi Arabia meets prime minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>