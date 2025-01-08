Citrus development vital to strengthen economy

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Senior citrus expert Chaudhry Abdul Khaliq said on Wednesday that the launch of Sargodha Citrus Development Programme would help increase production of Kinnow, and its export would bring more foreign exchange.

While Addressing a ceremony here, which was attended by Director Agriculture, Director Agriculture and Director General Citrus Research Institute and representatives of farmers and exporters.

He said the programme included up-gradation of citrus research institute, establishment of new lab, launch of website for creating awareness among kinnow growers, up-gradation of nurseries and establishment of citrus research institute in district Bhakkar. The total cost of the project was estimated at Rs 70 million, he added.

The expert stressed preparing a list of kinnow growers across the division, with the help of the Sargodha Chamber, and sending it to CM office for necessary implementation s. He said that kinnow of Sargodha had a special place in the world; therefore, experts of citrus centres should play their role for a better production.

DG Citrus Research Institute Sargodha informed that his institute was producing 50,000 seedless kinnow annually, and providing a plant to growers only for Rs. 130.

He said that kinnow worth of $250 million was exported from Sargodha annually while the Sargodha Citrus Research Institute was continuing research to increase variety and production of the fruit.