Citrus Expo At University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Tue 14th December 2021 | 08:21 PM

Citrus expo at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) organized a citrus exhibition at its Institute of Horticulture Sciences, in which, more than 100 varieties of citrus were put on display

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) organized a citrus exhibition at its Institute of Horticulture Sciences, in which, more than 100 varieties of citrus were put on display.

The expo was inaugurated by Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof Dr Amanullah Malik while Prof Dr Jafar Jaskani, Dr Muhammad Azam, Dr Samar Naqvi, Dr Ahmad Sattar, Dr Adnan Younis, Dr Waseem, Dr Fatima, Dr Abbasi and other notables attended the inaugural ceremony.

Prof Dr Amanullah Malik said that in the export season that culminated in April 2021, as many as 460,000 tonnes of oranges were exported, which was 30% higher as compared to the previous season.

"Our country was blessed with the fertile land," he said, adding that farmers should get guidance from agriculture scientists to control plant diseases.

Prof Dr Jafar Jaskani said that Pakistan was standing at the 7th number in the citrus production. He said that citrus was playing a significant role in fulfilling the vitamin-C deficiency.

Dr Muhammad Azam said the demand for Pakistani citrus was increasing acrossthe globe, adding that citrus was grown at 200,461 hectares areas this year.

