Citrus Festival Starts Tomorrow In Al-Hariq Governorate
The Citrus Festival, organized by the National Company for Agricultural Services, will start tomorrow in Al-Hariq Governorate under the patronage of Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz
The festival, in its ninth edition, will last until January 10, 2025.
It will showcase more than 20 varieties of the finest local citrus fruits, as well as many other crops, helping to market them and introduce them to new markets in the Kingdom.
Al-Hariq Citrus Festival is one of the most prominent festivals in the region. It enjoys the support, care, and attention of the governor of Riyadh.
