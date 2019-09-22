UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Citrus Growers Advised To Take Grafting Wood From Healthy Plants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 03:00 PM

Citrus growers advised to take grafting wood from healthy plants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Growers have been advised to take grafting wood from healthy plants for a proper grafting of citrus fruit.

Punjab Agriculture department sources told APP on Sunday that during the grafting process, water sprout should not be used, as the fruit which develops with water sprout was not of a good quality to be sold in market.

Sources said before grafting, care of rootstock was necessary and two weeks prior to the grafting urea fertilizer must be administered to the rootstock besides applying water.

"Most conducive time for grafting is during September and October", sources added.

The instruments used in grafting must be cleaned with recommended drugs, sources said.

Sources further said, "If plants are grown with seed their breed gets affected but proper grafting actually helps in maintaining the breed of the plants." Citrus Research Institute Sargodha has introduced a method called "Top Working" which helps to replace poor quality fruit with best quality fruit and to introduce seedless variety, it said.

"Under this method such branches of a tree are selected, in which juice is moving with appropriate pace and the required variety is grafted right on it," sources added.

Related Topics

Poor Water Drugs Agriculture Sargodha September October Sunday Market From Best Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Abrahamic House of Fraternity embodies ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.