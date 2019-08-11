Citrus growers reject PFVA rates

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) ::Citrus growers have rejected purchase rate of Rs 600 per forty kilogram kinnow decided by the All Pakistan Fruits & Vegetables Exporters, Importers and Merchant Association (PFVA) for coming season 2019-20.

The growers have demanded the authorities concerned to address farmers' grievances in this regard and announce reasonable rates for kinnow.

Growers said that last year 40 kg kinnow were purchased for Rs 850 to 1100 and now Rs 600 rate had been declared by the PFVA.

Kinnow Growers Association president Hamid Saleem Waraich talking to this scribe expressed concerns over new rates and said that new rates would deprive farmers of their due rights.

He said the PFVA should consult growers before deciding the rates.

He urged the government to take up the matter of rates and ensure farmers' rights so that maximum exports targets could be achieved.