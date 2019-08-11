UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Citrus Growers Reject PFVA Rates

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 03:30 PM

Citrus growers reject PFVA rates

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) ::Citrus growers have rejected purchase rate of Rs 600 per forty kilogram kinnow decided by the All Pakistan Fruits & Vegetables Exporters, Importers and Merchant Association (PFVA) for coming season 2019-20.

The growers have demanded the authorities concerned to address farmers' grievances in this regard and announce reasonable rates for kinnow.

Growers said that last year 40 kg kinnow were purchased for Rs 850 to 1100 and now Rs 600 rate had been declared by the PFVA.

Kinnow Growers Association president Hamid Saleem Waraich talking to this scribe expressed concerns over new rates and said that new rates would deprive farmers of their due rights.

He said the PFVA should consult growers before deciding the rates.

He urged the government to take up the matter of rates and ensure farmers' rights so that maximum exports targets could be achieved.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports All Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

4 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah performs Eid prayer at Gra ..

4 hours ago

Crown Prince of Sharjah performs Eid prayer at Al ..

4 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain performs Eid Al Adha praye ..

4 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Shei ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.