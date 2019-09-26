Citrus Research Institute Sargodha provides counseling to growers for best yield

The Citrus Research Institute Sargodha (CRIS) experts are providing all types of assistance to growers to make the kinnow orchards healthy and diseases-free

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Citrus Research Institute Sargodha (CRIS) experts are providing all types of assistance to growers to make the kinnow orchards healthy and diseases-free.

Director CRIS Nawaz Maiken told APP here on Thursday that overall the best kinnow yield was expected this season.

He said the CRIS was also striving to produce the best quality citrus in the area and efforts were also under way to produce seedless kinnow variety.

Growers were being provided counselling to improve their orchards so that they could meet international citrus demands. The use of modern techniques was also necessary to get the best yield, while the research institute was taking various initiatives to boost kinnow production, he added.