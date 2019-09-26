UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Citrus Research Institute Sargodha Provides Counseling To Growers For Best Yield

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 06:19 PM

Citrus Research Institute Sargodha provides counseling to growers for best yield

The Citrus Research Institute Sargodha (CRIS) experts are providing all types of assistance to growers to make the kinnow orchards healthy and diseases-free

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The Citrus Research Institute Sargodha (CRIS) experts are providing all types of assistance to growers to make the kinnow orchards healthy and diseases-free.

Director CRIS Nawaz Maiken told APP here on Thursday that overall the best kinnow yield was expected this season.

He said the CRIS was also striving to produce the best quality citrus in the area and efforts were also under way to produce seedless kinnow variety.

Growers were being provided counselling to improve their orchards so that they could meet international citrus demands. The use of modern techniques was also necessary to get the best yield, while the research institute was taking various initiatives to boost kinnow production, he added.

Related Topics

Sargodha All Best

Recent Stories

KP Food authority discards 2000 liters substandard ..

36 seconds ago

Chief Secretary warns against negligence in anti-d ..

38 seconds ago

EPD organises awareness walk to control dengue

40 seconds ago

NAB Karachi recovers Rs 10.861 billion in last 22 ..

42 seconds ago

Shopping malls affecting business of wholesale ret ..

47 minutes ago

Gold price sheds Rs700, traded at Rs87, 800 per to ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.