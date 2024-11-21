Open Menu

Citrus Revival Programme Being Implemented

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Citrus revival programme being implemented

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Citrus revival programme is being implemented at a cost of Rs 1.2 billion as per the vision of Punjab chief minister.

According to Agriculture Department sources here on Thursday, "Pakistan earns forex of 185 million Dollars annually through citrus export."

Citrus Research Institute Toba Tek Singh and Citrus Research Station Layyah were being set up.

Sources said that with the help of latest technology steps were being taken to increase citrus production and exports.

Sources further said that Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani in a recent meeting emphasized on evolving comprehensive strategy to overcome citrus production shortage due to weather change besides making a plan to reduce citrus post harvest losses.

Practical steps were ongoing to ensure availability of quality citrus plants, sources said and added that farmers should be provided technical assistance to improve quality and production of citrus, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Shortage Chief Minister Technology Exports Punjab Agriculture Toba Tek Singh Post (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

2 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

2 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

2 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

2 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

3 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

4 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

4 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

5 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan