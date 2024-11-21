Citrus revival programme being implemented

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Citrus revival programme is being implemented at a cost of Rs 1.2 billion as per the vision of Punjab chief minister.

According to Agriculture Department sources here on Thursday, "Pakistan earns forex of 185 million Dollars annually through citrus export."

Citrus Research Institute Toba Tek Singh and Citrus Research Station Layyah were being set up.

Sources said that with the help of latest technology steps were being taken to increase citrus production and exports.

Sources further said that Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani in a recent meeting emphasized on evolving comprehensive strategy to overcome citrus production shortage due to weather change besides making a plan to reduce citrus post harvest losses.

Practical steps were ongoing to ensure availability of quality citrus plants, sources said and added that farmers should be provided technical assistance to improve quality and production of citrus, he added.