Citrus Revival Programme Being Implemented
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Citrus revival programme is being implemented at a cost of Rs 1.2 billion as per the vision of Punjab chief minister.
According to Agriculture Department sources here on Thursday, "Pakistan earns forex of 185 million Dollars annually through citrus export."
Citrus Research Institute Toba Tek Singh and Citrus Research Station Layyah were being set up.
Sources said that with the help of latest technology steps were being taken to increase citrus production and exports.
Sources further said that Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani in a recent meeting emphasized on evolving comprehensive strategy to overcome citrus production shortage due to weather change besides making a plan to reduce citrus post harvest losses.
Practical steps were ongoing to ensure availability of quality citrus plants, sources said and added that farmers should be provided technical assistance to improve quality and production of citrus, he added.
Recent Stories
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Abbottabad praises Rescue 1122 for outstanding services2 minutes ago
-
DPO Mansehra outlines new crime control strategy in monthly review meeting2 minutes ago
-
Model waterfalls to be constructed to improve beauty of Peshawar2 minutes ago
-
20 booked for causing smog through waste burning2 minutes ago
-
FBR officer shot dead a citizen over 'monetary issue'2 minutes ago
-
10 killed, 20 injured in firing on passenger vans in Kurram District2 minutes ago
-
Seminar held to aware people about perils of excessive use of antimicrobial agents2 minutes ago
-
“3rd Bariatric Live Surgery Workshop” held at LUMHS Jamshoro12 minutes ago
-
Dr Zia for enhancing Pakistan's int'l reputation in health, education sectors12 minutes ago
-
Customs seizes smuggled goods near KICT12 minutes ago
-
Model agriculture mall being built in Multan12 minutes ago
-
Special teams formed for crack down on fake medicines12 minutes ago