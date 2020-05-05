UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Admin Arrests 226 Profiteers, Imposes Fine 1.8 Mln

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

City admin arrests 226 profiteers, imposes fine 1.8 mln

Price Control Magistrates of the district administration arrested 226 shopkeepers for profiteering and imposed fine of Rs 1.8 million on them in the provincial capital during the first 10 days of Ramaza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates of the district administration arrested 226 shopkeepers for profiteering and imposed fine of Rs 1.8 million on them in the provincial capital during the first 10 days of Ramazan.

A spokesperson for the city administration said that Magistrates inspected 4,061 points and found 726 violations.

They got registered 198 cases against profiteers. He said that Magistrates had been activated in the city to ensure commodities' sale on controlled prices during month of Ramazan.

On the directions of Lahore Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal,the price control magistrates checked prices of essential commoditiesat markets, bazzars and mega stores.

Related Topics

Lahore Fine Sale Price Market Million

Recent Stories

UK Economy to Shrink by Record 7% in Q2, Services ..

25 seconds ago

ISP donate PPEs for health workers in Multan

27 seconds ago

Islamabad Police hold `e-Kutchery' to resolve publ ..

30 seconds ago

Defying French lockdown lift, Guadeloupe says won' ..

32 seconds ago

Huge quantity of hoarded wheat seized in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Profiteers, hoarders to be penalized; DC Larkana w ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.