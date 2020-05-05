City admin arrests 226 profiteers, imposes fine 1.8 mln

Price Control Magistrates of the district administration arrested 226 shopkeepers for profiteering and imposed fine of Rs 1.8 million on them in the provincial capital during the first 10 days of Ramaza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates of the district administration arrested 226 shopkeepers for profiteering and imposed fine of Rs 1.8 million on them in the provincial capital during the first 10 days of Ramazan.

A spokesperson for the city administration said that Magistrates inspected 4,061 points and found 726 violations.

They got registered 198 cases against profiteers. He said that Magistrates had been activated in the city to ensure commodities' sale on controlled prices during month of Ramazan.

On the directions of Lahore Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal,the price control magistrates checked prices of essential commoditiesat markets, bazzars and mega stores.