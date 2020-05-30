UrduPoint.com
City Admin Arrests 23 Profiteers In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 03:02 PM

The city administration's Price Control Magistrates Saturday arrested 23 shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The city administration's price Control Magistrates Saturday arrested 23 shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital.

A spokesperson for the city administration said here on Saturday that the magistrates inspected 493 points and found 68 violations,registered 20 cases and imposed fine amounting to Rs.

75,500 on several shopkeepers.

He said that the magistrates had been activated in city to ensure commodities' sale on controlled prices, adding that raids would continue and the violators of the law would not be spared.

