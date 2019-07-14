City admin retrieves state land

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :The district administration has launched a drive against encroachments and land grabbing, retrieved more than 259 kanals land near River Ravi Belt in Mouza Khudpur on Sunday.

According to the officials of Metropolitan Corporation, Regulation Wing of the corporation headed by Zubair Wattoo and Assistant Commissioner Adnan Badar supervised the operation.

Special Squad with the help of police and reserve force demolished illegally built structures from the area and levelled the land under agriculture use by the land grabbers.

It is worth mentioning here that more than 800 Kanals state land was illegally under agriculture use by the grabbers mafia out of which 259 Kanals has been retrieved besides 450 Kanals already had been vacated.